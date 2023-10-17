trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2676485
NewsEntertainmentMovies
THE BUCKINGHAM MURDERS

The Buckingham Murders First Poster Out: Kareena Kapoor Khan Looks Emotionally Distressed In New Still

'The Buckingham Murders' stars an excellent ensemble cast of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 01:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

The Buckingham Murders First Poster Out: Kareena Kapoor Khan Looks Emotionally Distressed In New Still

New Delhi: Hansal Mehta's directorial 'The Buckingham Murders' has left its indelible mark at the BFI London Film Festival 2023 and received a standing ovation from the audience. As the film's incredible feat at the global level left the audience craving for more, the makers without any delay released the first official poster bringing the first look of its lead Kareena Kapoor Khan looking absolutely unique.

Looking absolutely gritty and gripping, the first official look poster of 'The Buckingham Murders' truly accelerated the excitement to watch the film. The monochrome poster of the film features Kareena Kapoor Khan looking intense and pulled back by some authoritative figures. Looking at the poster, it would not be wrong to say that 'The Buckingham Murders' would definitely be a very different experience to watch the actress essaying the character of a detective and mother. 

While Kareena is looking truly strong, it looks like the film is going to bring a captivating story of international standard! As the poster has raised the bar of excitement, an exciting announcement will be coming out soon. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by EktaaRkapoor (@ektarkapoor)

'The Buckingham Murders' stars an excellent ensemble cast of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen. The film is directed by Hansal Mehta, written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker. It is produced by Balaji Telefilms and TBM Films alongside Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

The film marks Kareena Kapoor Khan's first production venture. 

Kareena was recently seen in Netflix released 'Jaane Jaan', where she played a single mother who gets caught in a crime investigation. The mystery-thriller was written and directed by Sujoy Ghosh, and is an adaptation of the 2005 Japanese novel 'The Devotion of Suspect X' by Keigo Higashino.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Israel will take revenge of Hamas attack from entire Gaza
DNA Video
DNA: The story of D-5 Kothi!
DNA Video
Israel Palestine War: Why are Islamic countries scared?
DNA Video
DNA: What is in the 'secret letter' of Hamas? ,
DNA Video
DNA: How far will Israel go to take revenge from Hamas?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: These Israeli commandos will 'eliminate' Hamas!
DNA Video
DNA: Israel fighting India's policy in war?
DNA Video
DNA: What is written in the paper slips dropped by Israel in Gaza?
DNA Video
DNA: Israel's ground operation on Gaza border
DNA Video
Operation Ajay in Israel: Why is Hamas killing foreigners?