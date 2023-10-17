The Buckingham Murders First Poster Out: Kareena Kapoor Khan Looks Emotionally Distressed In New Still

New Delhi: Hansal Mehta's directorial 'The Buckingham Murders' has left its indelible mark at the BFI London Film Festival 2023 and received a standing ovation from the audience. As the film's incredible feat at the global level left the audience craving for more, the makers without any delay released the first official poster bringing the first look of its lead Kareena Kapoor Khan looking absolutely unique.

Looking absolutely gritty and gripping, the first official look poster of 'The Buckingham Murders' truly accelerated the excitement to watch the film. The monochrome poster of the film features Kareena Kapoor Khan looking intense and pulled back by some authoritative figures. Looking at the poster, it would not be wrong to say that 'The Buckingham Murders' would definitely be a very different experience to watch the actress essaying the character of a detective and mother.

While Kareena is looking truly strong, it looks like the film is going to bring a captivating story of international standard! As the poster has raised the bar of excitement, an exciting announcement will be coming out soon.

'The Buckingham Murders' stars an excellent ensemble cast of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen. The film is directed by Hansal Mehta, written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker. It is produced by Balaji Telefilms and TBM Films alongside Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

The film marks Kareena Kapoor Khan's first production venture.

Kareena was recently seen in Netflix released 'Jaane Jaan', where she played a single mother who gets caught in a crime investigation. The mystery-thriller was written and directed by Sujoy Ghosh, and is an adaptation of the 2005 Japanese novel 'The Devotion of Suspect X' by Keigo Higashino.