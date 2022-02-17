I'm also a hottie: Swara Bhasker SLAMS netizen for trolling her on stance on hijab row

New Delhi: Actress Swara Bhasker who is quite vocal on political and social issues on social media was recently trolled for her dressing style in relation to the Hijab controversy in Karnataka.

The Twitter user had shared a picture of Swara donning a short dress during an interview and wrote, "That is @ReallySwara my friends, who is advocating for Hijab."

Swara retorted to the netizen with a befitting comeback as she wrote, "Yeah, it’s me... looking bomb. Thank you! Thanks for sharing this pic of mine and reminding the world that I’m also a hottie! I advocate women’s right to choose their clothing… you know, ‘choice’ - koi nahi aap rehney doh... aap karo slut shame kisi aur ko - usmey bhi fail (It’s okay, let it be. You go and slut shame someone else. You failed at that too)"

Check out their fiery Twitter exchange:

Yeah, it’s me.. looking bomb Thank u!

Thanks for sharing this pic of mine & reminding the world that I’m also a hottie !

I advocate Women’s right to choose their clothing.. you know ‘choice’ -koi nahi aap rehney doh.. aap karo slutshame kisi aur ko- usmey bhi fail https://t.co/OvvHN9VXnn — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 16, 2022

For the unversed, Karnataka High Court on Thursday (February 17) began the hearing on the ongoing hijab controversy that left students of Hindu and Muslim communities divided and led to protests in the state. This marks the fifth consecutive day of the proceedings.

The court is hearing the petition filed by a bunch of female Muslim students claiming that they were denied to attend classes due to the headscarves based on a government order that bans the entry of hijab-clad students into the classes.

Last year, Swara won the Best Actress in a Supporting Role award at the Soho London Independent Film Festival, 2021 for her role as Sitara in Sheer Qorma.

The actress has featured in popular films such as Tanu Weds Manu, Nil Battey Sannata, Raanjhanaa and Veere Di Wedding.

(With agency inputs)