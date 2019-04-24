close

The Tashkent Files Box Office collections: Check how much it fared

It stars noted actors such as Naseeruddin Shah, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi to name a few. 

New Delhi: Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri's latest release 'The Tashkent Files' is still running at theatres and has managed to maintain its grip at the Box Office. The movie has received a mixed response from the audiences and critics alike.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest collection report. He wrote: #TheTashkentFiles witnesses substantial growth on [second] Tue... Tue biz *higher* than [second] Fri and Mon... [Week 2] Fri 50 lakhs, Sat 75 lakhs, Sun 1.05 cr, Mon 46 lakhs, Tue 58 lakhs. Total: ₹ 6.84 cr. India biz.

It stars noted actors such as Naseeruddin Shah, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi to name a few. Shweta Basu Prasad plays a pivotal part of a journalist in the thriller which hits at the mysterious death of the former PM.

'The Tashkent Files' also features Mandira Bedi, Vinay Pathak, Achint Kaur, Rajesh Sharma etc among several others.

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has previously helmed movies like Buddha In a Traffic Jam, Chocolate: Deep Dark Secrets, Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal, Hate Story to name a few.

Made on an estimated budget of Rs 2.55 crore and it has already earned Rs 6.84 crore as of now. The film has received a positive word of mouth publicity and it certainly has helped the collection figures.

 

