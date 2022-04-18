New Delhi: Tiger Shroff, Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer ‘Heropanti 2’ promises to be a top class family-entertainer. The movie is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala who has been very generous in terms of budget to make sure that the film is top-notch and a visual treat for the audiences. ‘Heropanti 2’ was shot at some exotic locations in England, India, Russia, Thailand, and Abu Dhabi and the biggest international action directors were roped in for the film.

If that wasn’t all, according to an insider source, protagonist Tiger Shroff had a massive budget allotted just for his looks and outfits in the film. The action star’s wardrobe became one of the key components on the overall budget as several of these designer suits from top brands were destroyed in the process of filming the high octane action sequences.

Talking about the same a production source revealed, “Close to 45 to 50 suits from the biggest designer labels were purchased for Tiger Shroff, many of which were damaged as he was performing his stunts and filming action sequences in these expensive suits. The visuals are not just adrenaline packed but oozing of style and panache because Tiger looks like an international action star in every single frame thanks to the work that went into his looks.”

This is Tiger Shroff, Sajid Nadiadwala and director Ahmed Khan’s third collaboration together after films like Baaghi 2 and Baaghi 3. This time around the sequel of the blockbuster has been mounted on a huge budget and will witness never-seen-before action.

Written by Rajat Arora and music by A R Rahman, Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Heropanti 2’ is directed by Ahmed Khan, who also directed Tiger’s last release ‘Baaghi 3’. The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on 29th April, 2022 on the auspicious occasion of Eid.