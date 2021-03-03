हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
heropanti 2

Tiger Shroff starrer Heropanti 2 poster dropped, check release date here

Tiger Shroff dropped the poster of 'Heropanti 2' on his birthday and wrote, “My first love is back. Action, thrill, like never before! Lets celebrate this one together on the 3rd of december in cinemas.” 

Tiger Shroff starrer Heropanti 2 poster dropped, check release date here
Pic Courtesy: Twitter/@iTIGERSHROFF

New Delhi: Tiger Shroff unveiled the poster of his upcoming film ‘Heropanti 2’ and also disclosed its release date on Tuesday (March 2). 

Taking to Twitter, Tiger dropped the poster on his birthday and wrote, “My first love is back. Action, thrill, like never before! Lets celebrate this one together on the 3rd of december in cinemas.” 

Take a look at the poster:

Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film is slated for a theatrical release on December 3. The movie is a sequel to ‘Heropanti’, which released in 2014. ‘Heropanti’ marked the Bollywood debut of Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. 

As per IANS, ‘Heropanti 2’ will feature Tiger's Student Of The Year 2’ co-star Tara Sutaria as the female lead.

Meanwhile, Tiger rang in his 31st birthday on March 2. Actor’s rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani wished him with a cutesy post. 

On the work front, Tiger also has ‘Ganapath’ in the pipeline. The film will be directed by Vikas Bahl and is slated for release in 2022. The movie will star Tiger and Kriti in the lead. 

