heropanti 2

Tiger Shroff starrer 'Heropanti 2' shows a massive jump of 40 percent in term of business

‘Heropanti’ 2 recorded a box-office collection of 7 crore on day 1 and 5.5 crore on Day 2.

Tiger Shroff starrer ‘Heropanti 2’ shows a massive jump of 40 percent in term of business

New Delhi: ‘Heropanti 2’ recorded a massive jump of 40 percent business on Sunday despite tough competition from Ajay Devgn’s ‘Runway 34’ and Yash starrer ‘KGF Chapter 2.’ The Tiger Shroff starrer is expected to keep getting stronger as Eid is around the corner and the festival records a massive footfall at cinema houses.

‘Heropanti’ 2 recorded a box-office collection of 7 crore on day 1 and 5.5 crore on Day 2. Day 3 collection was 3 crore. Trade pundits are predicting that the film will clock massive numbers at the box-office after Eid and will head towards clocking double digits collection.

The Ahmed Khan directorial also stars Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in prominent roles. While Tara plays Tiger’s character Babloo’s love interest, Nawazuddin essays the role of antagonist ‘Laila’. The Sajid Nadiadwala movie is a complete ‘masala entertainer’ that is helping keep alive the much loved genre of 90s during current times.

‘Heropanti 2’ released in theatres on 29th April with mixed reviews. The film is a sequel of 2014 film ‘Heropanti’ that featured debutants Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon.

Tiger will next be seen in Vikas Bahl’s ‘Ganpath’ opposite actress Kriti Sanon.

