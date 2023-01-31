Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar song ‘Tere Pyaar Mein’ Teaser: Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor Look Dreamy in This Track

New Delhi: The much-in-demand and highly anticipated teaser of the song ‘Tere Pyaar Mein’ starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sharddha Kapoor from the film ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ is here. This teaser is a treat and certainly takes the excitement notches higher after the initial glimpse of the song in the trailer. ‘Tere Pyaar Mein’ song is scheduled to release on the February 1, 2023.

The teaser sounds and looks like a perfect combination of love and liveliness that will appeal to the youngsters who have already latched on to the movie’s trailer and are excited about its fresh take on love. Ranbir & Sharddha’s fresh pairing, vibrant look and chemistry is adding dollops of excitement for the audience.

Watch the song teaser here

Since the trailer launch last week, fans of Ranbir -Arijit – Pritam-Amitabh picked the cues of the song and have been posting on social media insisting on an early release of the song. The makers decided to prepone the song launch and this has multiplied the fan anticipation.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. It is all set to have a festive release worldwide in cinemas on Holi, 8th March 2023.