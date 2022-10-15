Uunchai: Neena Gupta's first look from Amitabh Bachchan and Anupam Kher starrer out now

Mumbai: Makers of the upcoming family entertainer film `Uunchai,` on Saturday unveiled the first look poster of Neena Gupta`s character.Taking to Instagram, Neena shared her first look poster which she captioned, "This one is to dreaming big and making it happen. My first with Rajshri Productions. Meet me as Shabina Siddiqui in a theatre near you on 11.11.22. A film by Sooraj Barjatya, #Uunchai is special."

The `Badhaai Ho` actor`s character is introduced as Shabina Siddique.Helmed by Sooraj Barjatya, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles.`Uunchai` is all set to hit the theatres on November 11, 2022. Previously makers unveiled the first-look posters of Amitabh, Anupam and Boman Irani.The film marks the directorial comeback of Sooraj Barjatya after his 2015 family drama `Prem Ratan Dhan Payo` which starred Salman Khan, Sonam Kapoor and Anupam Kher in the lead roles.

Here is the post shared by the actress:

Makers are all set to unveil the official trailer of the film on October 18, 2022.Neena was recently seen in director Vikas Behl`s film `Goodbye` alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna and Pavail Gulati in the lead roles. The film received positive responses from the audience.

She will be next seen in an upcoming film `Shiv Shastri Balboa` alongside Anupam Kher and Jugal Hansraj.The movie will be directed by Ajayan Venugopalan under the banner UFI Motion Pictures Pvt Ltd. Ajayan is an Indian screenwriter, and film director who has written and directed the acclaimed Malayalam television sitcom `Akkara Kazhchakal`. This popular TV series was followed by a movie of the same name.