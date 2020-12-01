Varun Dhawan-Sara Ali Khan's ‘Coolie No. 1’ trailer hits over 50 mn views across all platforms - Watch

New Delhi: The trailer of Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan starrer ‘Coolie No. I’ is still trending on the top spot on social media and has garnered over 50 million views in just two days across all platforms including YouTube, IGTV and Twitter.

Fans are thrilled to see a rebooted version of the classic comedy of errors with a coolie assuming the identity of a millionaire to woo his girl-friend and impress her obsessively status-conscious father.

Fans have particularly liked the nostalgic references to the hit tunes of the original cult-classic that was also directed by David Dhawan and produced by Pooja entertainment.

The comic timing of Varun has been hugely appreciated and the quirks of Johnny Lever, Javed Jaffrey, Paresh Rawal, and Rajpal Yadav have inspired countless tweets, memes, and hilarious comments.

The film is expected to stream on Amazon Prime on December 25 but with partial relaxations in place, exhibitors are keen to break the long silence in their theatres with a triumphant premiere.

According to industry insiders, Pooja Entertainment's big-ticket blockbuster has made exhibitors excited and they think it is the perfect entertainer to bring back the audiences into theatres. Many exhibitors feel that the feel-good musical deserves a big screen.

Though die-hard OTT fans may still register record-breaking viewership ratings when the film releases on Amazon Prime. Many fans of Varun and Sara rip-roaring cinema wish to catch it on the silver screen.

The overwhelming response to the trailer has established one fact beyond doubt that a film like 'Coolie No. 1' is made to be enjoyed with family and friends and that is what exhibitors are hoping to cash on.

It is comedy doyen David Dhawan’s 45th film. It also marks 25 years of heritage production house Pooja Entertainment that began its journey in 1995 with, yes, 'Coolie No. 1' starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

The speculation now is whether the makers (Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh) will somehow manage a simultaneous release of the film in theatres and on Amazon Prime. And if that will in fact become the new normal in the post-pandemic entertainment industry.

Given that OTT platforms are right now buzzing with new content while theatres are parched for big films, 'Coolie No. 1' could be their door to a semblance of the good, old days. With multiplexes and OTT platforms guarding their turf for now, possibly by December 25, they will both yield a little to share the spoils. Coolie No. 1 could just be the Christmas gift everyone is looking for.