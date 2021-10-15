हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Vicky Kaushal's 'Sardar Udham': Boney Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, others attend film screening

Ahead of Vicky Kaushal's film Sardar Udham's official release, many celebs such as Angad Bedi, Sara Ali Khan and Boney Kapoor were spotted at screenings of the film in the city.

Vicky Kaushal&#039;s &#039;Sardar Udham&#039;: Boney Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, others attend film screening
File photo

New Delhi: Vicky Kaushal's film Sardar Udham is on track for its release on 16th October. The movie, based on the life of Sardar Udham Singh, uncovers the story of one of India's greatest martyr's in history.

Today the makers of Sardar Udham organised multiple screenings of the film at Sunny Super sound and quite a few stars were in attendance.

Makers had organised multiple screenings of the film ahead of its release. Vicky Kaushal and Shoojit Sircar were in attendance. Quite a few people from the film fraternity were also a part of the screening as Boney Kapoor, Angad Bedi, Sara Ali Khan and Amrita Singh were in attendance among many others.

Late actor Irrfan Khan's wife, Sutapa Sikdar and son Babil were also present at the screening.

The film is based on the story of Sardar Udham Singh, a gallant and patriotic man who fought selflessly and courageously against the British subjugation of India.

The film focuses on the undeterred mission of Sardar Udham to avenge the lives of his beloved brethren who were brutally killed in the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre of 1919. 

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar, the much-awaited film is the story of Sardar Udham Singh, essayed by Vicky Kaushal.

The movie also stars Shaun Scott, Stephen Hogan, Banita Sandhu and Kirsty Averton in pivotal roles and Amol Parashar in a special appearance.

Amazon Prime members in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide can watch Sardar Udham this Dussehra starting 16th October.

