New Delhi: In the middle of the ongoing buzz 'Jawan' is creating, we saw 'The Great Indian Family' and 'Sukhee' hitting the silver screen. Expectations were high, after all, both the movies boast of big star names. However, the numbers indicate a different story altogether.

According to a report by Sacnilk, 'Sukhee' managed to earn ₹ 0.73 Cr in India after its first 2 days at the box office. It is expected that 'Sukhee' could collect another 0.41 Cr on its 3rd day. Whereas, 'The Great Indian Family' could earn 5 Cr in India on the first 3 days at the box office and it is expected that the Vicky Kaushal-starrer could further take home 0.75 Cr India net on its fourth day.

'The Great Indian Family' stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead role, and 'Sukhee' stars Shilpa Shetty. Although, Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Jawan' has continued to remain stable even in its third week.

Vicky plays the role of a local singing star by the name of Bhajan Kumar in the ‘The Great Indian Family’. The movie also stars Manushi Chhillar, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Yashpal Sharma, Alka Amin, Srishti Dixit, Bhuvan Arora, Aasif Khan, Ashutosh Ujjwal and Bharti Perwani.

'Sukhee' embarks on a thrilling adventure following a heated argument with her husband. The film deals with patriarchy and women's empowerment with a dash of comedy. 'Sukhee' marks the directorial debut of Sonal Joshi and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, and Shikhaa Sharma. The film has been written by Radhika Anand, with the screenplay by Paulomi Dutta.

