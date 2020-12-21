Vidyut Jammwal’s 'Khuda Haafiz' to premier on television

Mumbai: Actor Vidyut Jammwal says he was overwhelmed with the response his film Khuda Haafiz received upon release on OTT amid the pandemic. The film is now set to premiere on television on December 27.

"‘Khuda Haafiz' is the true life story of a man who would go to any extreme to get his wife back. I am happy with the love this movie received. The film premieres on television, waiting to see the audience's response," Vidyut said.

Khuda Haafiz is the story of a recently-wedded young couple from India, Sameer (Vidyut) and Nargis (Shivaleeka Oberoi), who decide to go overseas in search of better career opportunities. Under mysterious circumstances, Nargis goes missing in the foreign land and the film shows Sameer's attempt to find his wife.

Encouraged by the response to the film, the makers have announced a sequel. Titled Khuda Haafiz: Chapter II, the sequel is expected to go on floors in the first quarter of 2021, and is being readied for a big screen release.

Khuda Haafiz will air on Star Gold, on December 27.