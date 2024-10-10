Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2805317https://zeenews.india.com/bollywood/vikramaditya-motwane-s-ctrl-india-s-first-ai-thriller-streaming-on-netflix-2805317.html
NewsEntertainmentMovies
ANANYA PANDAY

Vikramaditya Motwane’s CTRL: India’s First AI Thriller Streaming On Netflix

‘CTRL,’ directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and produced by Nikhil Dwivedi, is India’s first AI-centric cyber thriller, now streaming on Netflix, featuring Ananya Panday and Vihaan Samat. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ananya Kaushal|Last Updated: Oct 10, 2024, 04:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Vikramaditya Motwane’s CTRL: India’s First AI Thriller Streaming On Netflix Pic Credit: Instagram (@Ananya Panday)

In a landmark moment for Indian cinema, director Vikramaditya Motwane ventures into the world of artificial intelligence with 'CTRL,' India's first film centered around AI. Produced by Nikhil Dwivedi, this cutting-edge cyber thriller breaks new ground, presenting a bold narrative that pushes the boundaries of Indian filmmaking.  

Streaming on Netflix, 'CTRL' is a screen-life thriller supported by Monika Shergill and features rising stars Ananya Panday and Vihaan Samat. The film weaves a gripping tale that blends AI and technology with a thought-provoking storyline, highlighting Indian cinema's ability to address modern themes with creativity and innovation. 

The release of 'CTRL' reflects a shift in Indian filmmaking, with directors and producers stepping up to create original, genre-defining content for global audiences. With this AI-centric thriller, Indian cinema takes a bold step towards competing on the international stage, challenging Hollywood's dominance in futuristic narratives. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

 

Produced by Saffron Magicworks and Andolan Films, 'CTRL' is now available on Netflix, inviting viewers to explore the deeper societal implications of technology. Ananya Panday’s powerful performance has already garnered attention, marking her as a standout in this AI-driven film.  

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why is there a ruckus over Garba?
DNA Video
DNA: Is Hezbollah afraid of Israel?
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Adityanath’s New Prison Rule and Devotion to Goddess Durga
DNA Video
DNA: Zakir Naik Silenced by Gita’s Wisdom!
DNA Video
DNA: Chaos in Garba Pandals: Tilak Rules and Bouncers Clash with Police
DNA Video
DNA: Khamenei’s Bold Warning to Israel: War Looming?
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi’s Jalebi Factory Comment Goes Viral
DNA Video
DNA: Nitin Gadkari’s Fix for Gutkha Spitting Habit
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi’s Tough Plan Against ‘Nasrallah’ Supporters
DNA Video
DNA: CM Mamata Banerjee Dislikes Durga Puja?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK