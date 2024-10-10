Vikramaditya Motwane’s CTRL: India’s First AI Thriller Streaming On Netflix

In a landmark moment for Indian cinema, director Vikramaditya Motwane ventures into the world of artificial intelligence with 'CTRL,' India's first film centered around AI. Produced by Nikhil Dwivedi, this cutting-edge cyber thriller breaks new ground, presenting a bold narrative that pushes the boundaries of Indian filmmaking.

Streaming on Netflix, 'CTRL' is a screen-life thriller supported by Monika Shergill and features rising stars Ananya Panday and Vihaan Samat. The film weaves a gripping tale that blends AI and technology with a thought-provoking storyline, highlighting Indian cinema's ability to address modern themes with creativity and innovation.

The release of 'CTRL' reflects a shift in Indian filmmaking, with directors and producers stepping up to create original, genre-defining content for global audiences. With this AI-centric thriller, Indian cinema takes a bold step towards competing on the international stage, challenging Hollywood's dominance in futuristic narratives.

Produced by Saffron Magicworks and Andolan Films, 'CTRL' is now available on Netflix, inviting viewers to explore the deeper societal implications of technology. Ananya Panday’s powerful performance has already garnered attention, marking her as a standout in this AI-driven film.