हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
The Kashmir Files

Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files' gets tax break in Madhya Pradesh

On Sunday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted, "Movie #TheKashmirFiles is a heart-wrenching narration of the pain, suffering, struggle, and trauma faced by Kashmiri Hindus in the 90s."

Vivek Agnihotri&#039;s &#039;The Kashmir Files&#039; gets tax break in Madhya Pradesh
Pic courtesy: Instagram

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government on Sunday decided to exempt the recently-released film 'The Kashmir Files' from paying entertainment tax in the state, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

"Movie #TheKashmirFiles is a heart-wrenching narration of the pain, suffering, struggle, and trauma faced by Kashmiri Hindus in the 90s," Chouhan wrote on his Twitter handle.

"This needs to be watched by maximum people, hence we have decided to make it tax-free in the state of Madhya Pradesh," he stated.

 

Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri and produced by Zee Studios, the film depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir following systematic killings of people from the community by Pakistan-backed terrorists.

It stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi among others.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
The Kashmir FilesVivek AgnihotriThe Kashmir Files review
Next
Story

Unstoppable! 'The Kashmir Files' registers massive growth of 139 per cent on Box Office, check out latest collections

Must Watch

PT20M11S

Russia-Ukraine Conflict: 'No matter how many troops Russia sends, Ukraine will win', says Zelensky