WATCH: Deepika Padukone drops Gehraiyaan bloopers reel filled with laughter, fun and friendship

Watch these unseen, hilarious bloopers from Deepika Padukone's Gehraiyaan which is sure to lighten up your mood.

New Delhi: Deepika Padukone, on Sunday, shared a hilarious bloopers video from her latest flick 'Gehraiyaan' and it's a must-watch! The funny clip features all the goofy moments on the film sets and shows the beautiful friendship that the cast members and director Shakun Batra shared. 

In the video, Deepika was seen sewing her own pants after she tore and all the cast members praised her skills. Another video showed Dhairya Karwa getting confused between the words 'Jump' and 'Cut' which caused him to jump into the swimming pool at the wrong time while shooting one of the scenes.

 

Siddhant recalled that he had to then decided on a new word to replace 'jump' that didn't sound like 'cut' so Deepika suggested they use 'orange'.

Ananya Panday was seen laughing along with Deepika and Siddhant as she messed up her lines. During the scene where she as Tia finds anti-anxiety pills with Zain which actually belonged to Alisha, she suddenly broke out into a British accent while Siddhant spoke to her in a completely different accent. The two burst into laughter after that.

There were many more fun moments on the sets which Deepika shared with fans.

Watch the video here:

 

With 'Gehraiyaan' Ananya, Deepika, Siddhant and Dhairya put forward their great potential to portray such deep layered characters and they've done absolute justice with it. It's a treat for the audience as well to see them playing the character with such ease. 

The film Gehraiyaan is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

