Siddhant Chaturvedi on his relationship: I'm very shy, don't even hold hands in public

New Delhi: Gehraiyaan star Siddhant Chaturvedi who is currently basking in the smashing success of the relationship-drama film has opened up about his girlfriend in a recent interview.

He revealed that he doesn't want to disclose the details about his relationship or his girlfriend in public as he wants to 'hide the things he loves the most'. He also said that he wouldn't want to indulge in PDA as he was very shy in those terms.

Talking about his girlfriend and the kind of boyfriend he is, he told Bollywood Bubble, "I feel I am simple. I am very shy. I don’t like PDA. Main public mein haath bhi nahi pakadta hoon (I don’t even hold hands in public).

He further said, "Mujhe aise lagta hai ki aap jiss cheez se bohot pyaar karte ho na, usse sabse chupake rakhna chahiye (I feel that one should hide the one thing they love the most from everyone)."

Meanwhile, the Amazon Original movie Gehraiyaan is directed by Shakun Batra and released on Amazon Prime Video on Feb 11.

The film starring Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi looks beneath the surface of complex modern relationships, adulting, letting go and taking control of ones’ life path.