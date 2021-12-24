When Lara Dutta couldn't resist 'Don 2' co-star Shah Rukh Khan's charm! - Watch

Mumbai: With his charm, superstar Shah Rukh Khan has made many women go weak in the knees. Actor Lara Dutta Bhupathi is surely one of them. As `Don 2` completed 10 years of its release, Lara shared a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of the film.

In the clip, SRK can be seen whispering something in Lara's ears post which the latter couldn`t stop blushing.

Praising Shah Rukh for being a charming person, Lara tweeted, "Damn!!! @iamsrk even I want to know what you were saying to me here!! How is a girl to resist that charm?"

Damn!!! . @iamsrk even I want to know what you were saying to me here!!! . How is a girl to resist that charm?! https://t.co/1Q181yfocK — Lara Dutta Bhupathi (@LaraDutta) December 23, 2021

The video was originally posted by a fan account on Twitter.

Fans also agreed with what Lara said in her tweet about Shah Rukh.

"He is the most charming person I have ever seen," a netizen wrote."I am blushing while seeing this video... SRK is the best," another one commented.

Directed by Farhan Akhtar, `Don 2` was a sequel to his 2006 action-thriller `Don`, which itself was a reboot of the 1978 Amitabh Bachchan-starrer of the same name.

Priyanka Chopra and Boman Irani also featured in the film.

