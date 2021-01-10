हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Actress Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Aman to feature in murder mystery ‘Margaon: The Closed File'

Actress Zeenat Aman's upcoming film will be directed by Kapil Kaustubh Sharma

Zeenat Aman to feature in murder mystery ‘Margaon: The Closed File&#039;
Credit: IANS

New Delhi: Veteran Bollywood actress Zeenat Aman will be back on screen in a new avatar, in the upcoming film 'Margaon: The Closed File'.

The film is a murder mystery that tributes Agatha Christie’s genre of work, and casts the 69-year-old actress as head of an Anglo Indian family who is an independent woman, a mother as well as an entrepreneur.

Talking about the same, director Kapil Kaustubh Sharma shared: “Zeenatji will be seen in a strong role of a woman named Sylvia. It’s a complex and unconventional character with various shades.”

Sharma who has also written the story, refused to divulge much details. “It’s too early to talk much about the project. I have grown up on Agatha Christie’s stories. My original work, will be a tribute to her genre of work,” he said.

The murder mystery, set against a Catholic backdrop, will have an ensemble cast and is expected to go on floors in March.

Zeenat Aman was last seen in a cameo role in Ashutosh Gowariker’s 2019 historical drama Panipat. She played Humayun’s daughter Sakeena Begum in the film.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Actress Zeenat AmanKapil Kaustubh SharmaBollywood
Next
Story

Birthday boy Hrithik Roshan announces 'Fighter' with Deepika Padukone, shares glimpse

  • 1,04,50,284Confirmed
  • 1,50,999Deaths

Full coverage

  • 8,57,19,090Confirmed
  • 18,54,458Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT14M55S

Mukhtar Ansari to be brought to UP from Punjab