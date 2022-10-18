Gold Price today, 18 October 2022: Gold, silver prices down, check latest rates in your city

New Delhi. After seeing turmoil in the last few days weighed by international cues and fluctuating commodities prices, Gold and silver prices jumped had jumped marginally yesterday. However today, the price of the yellow metal has gone down by a slight range.

The price of gold on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) gold and silver are however trading in the green. On MCX, Gold is trading at a level of Rs 50,503 per 10 grams on MCX while on the commodity platform, Silver is trading at the level of Rs 56,620per KG. (Also read: 8.1% PF Interest money coming soon after Diwali? Here is how to check your PF a/c balance)

The price of 22 carat of gold is trading at Rs 46,420 per 10 grams, lower by Rs 40. Meanwhile the price of 24 carat of gold was also trading lower by Rs 40. The price of 24 carat of gold stood at Rs 50,640. (Also Read: PM Kisan 12th installment: Rs 2,000 to be credited in farmers' account today)

Here are the indicative price of 22 Carat Gold Today, 18 October 2022 (except GST, TCS, and other levies)



Chennai : Rs 47,050

Mumbai : Rs 46,420

Delhi : Rs 46,570

Kolkata : Rs 46,420

Bangalore : Rs 46,470

Hyderabad : Rs 46,420

Kerala : Rs 46,420

Ahmedabad : Rs 46,470

Jaipur : Rs 46,570

Lucknow : Rs 46,570

Patna : Rs 46,450

Chandigarh : Rs 46,470

Bhubaneswar : Rs 46,420

Gold price in the national capital fell Rs 40 to Rs 50,833 per 10 grams on Monday amid a fall in the precious metal prices in the overseas market. In the previous trade, the yellow metal had touched Rs 50,873 per 10 grams. Silver also declined by Rs 594 to Rs 56,255 per kilogram from Rs 56,849 per kg.

(Disclaimer: The prices are just indicative collected from various sources. You must collate the price with your jeweller before investing/purchasing.)