Diwali Gold Rate Today: Check revised gold price in your city a day after Dhanteras

Gold sales in India spiked yesterday with people thronging the markets for Dhanteras purchases and the jewellers are hopeful that by Diwali, the sales would increase by 15-20 per cent compared to the last year's sales. The gold prices have largely remained stable today when compared to yesterday. While the 24-carat gold prices have seen a hike, the ornamental gold of 22-carat is hovering around yesterday's price level. In Bengaluru, the standard gold of 99.5 purity was priced Rs 52,120 per 10 grams while the ornamental gold was priced at Rs 47,950 per 10 grams.

Prices for 24-carat gold in the national capital increased to Rs 50,510 per 10 grams from Rs 50,139 per 10 grams yesterday while 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 48,100 per ten grams.

In Chennai, 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 47,400 per 10 grams compared to Rs 46,650 on Friday. The gold was priced the same yesterday as well.

In Lucknow, the ornamental gold was priced at Rs 48,100 per 10 grams while the 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 50,510 per 10 grams.

In Patna, the 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 48,450 per 10 grams from Rs 47,700 on Friday. The 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 50,870 per 10 grams as there was no change in price compared to yesterday.

In Kolkata, the ornamental gold was priced at Rs Rs 48,450 per 10 grams while the gold of 99.5 percent purity was priced at 50,870 per 10 grams, same as yesterday.

In Bhopal, the 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 47,880 per 10 grams after a hike of Rs 750 on Friday. In Surat, the 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 48,160 per 10 grams.

In Trivandrum, the 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 47,000 per 10 grams while that of 24-carat was priced at Rs 49,350 per 10 grams. The gold prices are likely to remain around this level despite the yellow metal weakening at the global levels.