Gold prices

Gold Price Today, 12 July 2021: Gold retailing at Rs 47,900 in Delhi, check prices in your city

Gold rate in Mumbai is Rs 46,810 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 47,810 per 10 gram of 24-carat. In Delhi, gold rates stand at Rs 46,900 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 50,950 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

Gold prices fell down on July 12 with 22-carat gold’s rate sliding to Rs 46,810 for 10 gram and silver was trading at Rs 69,300 per kg, the Good Returns websites showed. The 10 gram of 24-carat gold price has also remained unchanged. 

Gold rate in Mumbai is Rs 46,810 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 47,810 per 10 gram of 24-carat. In Delhi, gold rates stand at Rs 46,900 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 50,950 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

The 10 gram of 22-carat Gold price in Chennai is Rs 45,260 and Rs 49,380 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold price in Kolkata is Rs 47,360 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 50,060 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

Gold rate in Bangalore is Rs 44,750 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 48,820 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold price in Hyderabad is Rs 44,750 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 48,820 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

Gold price today in Kerala is Rs 44,750 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 48,820 per 10 gram of 24-carat. In Pune, the gold price is Rs 46,810 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 47,810 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

In Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow is Rs 46,900 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 50,950 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

Globally, gold prices rose marginally. Spot gold prices increased by 0.1 percent to USD 1,809.34 per ounce. US gold futures were at USD 1,809.3.
 

