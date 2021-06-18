Gold Price Today, 18 June 2021: Gold rose by Rs 188 at Rs 46,460: Check prices in metro cities

Gold prices in the national capital rose Rs 188 to Rs 46,460 per 10 gram reflecting recovery in global precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 46,272 per 10 gram.

Silver also jumped Rs 173 to Rs 67,658 per kilogram from Rs 67,485 per kilogram in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading with gains at USD 1,791 per ounce and silver was marginally higher at USD 26.35 per ounce.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Vice-President (Commodities Research) Navneet Damani said, "Gold prices traded steady, after a steep fall witnessed in the previous session."

Gold rate today in Mumbai is Rs 47,340 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 48,340 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold price in Delhi is Rs 46,990 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 50,890 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

In Bangalore, gold rate is Rs 44,840 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 48,920 per 10 gram of 24-carat. In Chennai, gold price is Rs 45,000 per 10 gram of 22-carat, and Rs 49,100 per 10 gram of 24-carat

Gold price in Kolkata is Rs 47,180 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 49,880 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold price in Pune is Rs 47,340 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 48,340 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

Gold rate today in Pune is Rs 47,340 per 10 gram of 22-carat and gold price today in Pune is Rs Rs 48,340 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold rate today in Nagpur is Rs 47,340 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 48,340 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

