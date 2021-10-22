हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Gold Price Today, 22 October 2021: Gold climbs above Rs 46,678 per 10 grams

New Delhi: Gold in the national capital on Friday rose Rs 158 to Rs 46,678 per 10 grams in line with strong international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at Rs 46,520 per 10 grams.

Silver also jumped Rs 180 to Rs 64,210 per kg, from Rs 64,030 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading in the green at USD 1,794 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 24.35 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded higher with spot gold prices at COMEX (New York-based commodity exchange) trading over half a per cent up at USD 1,794 per ounce on Friday," said HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel.

It was also supported by a weaker dollar. 

