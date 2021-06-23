Gold Price Today, 23 June 2021: Gold jumps a bit, but still cheaper by Rs 9000 from record highs

New Delhi: In today’s trading session, gold started with a slight gain after closing above the Rs 47,000 mark on Tuesday (June 22). On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold and silver have been trading with huge volatility in the past few days.

On Wednesday (June 23), gold opened above Rs 47,000 per 10 grams and took the lead forward by a tad. However, the prices are still hovering around Rs 47,000 right now.

"Spot gold prices for 24 carats in Delhi were up by Rs 110 in-line with recovery in COMEX gold prices," HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel told PTI.

Gold was trading with slight gains at $1,783 per ounce in the international market. Meanwhile, the poor man's gold, Silver, was trading relatively flat at $25.94 per ounce on international bourses.

Gold moves this week (June 21-25)

Day Gold (MCX August Futures)

Monday 47074/10 grams

Tuesday 47011/10 grams

Wednesday 47075/10 grams (Trading going on)

Gold rate last week (June 14-18)

Day Gold (MCX August Futures)

Monday 48523/10 grams

Tuesday 48424/10 grams

Wednesday 48506/10 grams

Thursday 46958/10 grams

Friday 46728/10 grams

Gold cheaper by about Rs 9000 from the highest level

Last year, due to the COVID-19 crisis, investors had put their money in gold after the market crashed. In August 2020, the price of 10 grams of gold on MCX hit the highest level of Rs 56191.

In comparison, gold's August futures on MCX are currently trading at around Rs 47075 per 10 grams, which means that the yellow is still getting cheaper by about Rs 9000.

