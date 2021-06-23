Is Battlegrounds Mobile India sharing data with China? Check what Krafton has to say

New Delhi: Within a few days of launch, Battlegrounds Mobile India is finding itself in hot waters, as recent media reports pointed out that the game is sending your user data to Chinese servers.

If you clearly remember, the Indian government had cited similar security and privacy concerns on banning PUBG Mobile India. If the reports are true, and Battlegrounds Mobile India is sending users data to China then the title could meet with a similar fate.

However, Krafton has now finally come up with a clarification on why Battlegrounds Mobile India is sending data to Chinese servers. According to the Korea-based developer, the game is sharing data with third parties to enable certain game features.

Krafton added that the developer will continue to closely monitor and protect any data being transferred to unexpected and restricted IP addresses prior to the official launch.

“Krafton is implementing the industry’s toughest standards for data security and is working to overcome any shortcomings throughout the Early Access testing period, for the official launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India. In the meantime, Krafton is fully aware of the recent concerns over data handling in regards to Battlegrounds Mobile India Early Access test,” the company was quoted as saying by BGR.

Krafton also pointed out that other global mobile games and apps also use third-party solutions to enable several unique features. “In the process of using these solutions, some game data was shared to third parties.”

As of now, Krafton has rolled out Battlegrounds Mobile India's beta version for Indian gamers. The company is yet to announce the official date of release of the stable build of PUBG's Indian avatar.