Gold Price today, 28 September 2022: Gold, silver prices at 2-year low during Navratri, check latest rates in your city

New Delhi. Gold and silver prices have seen a decline in the last three days, weighed by international cues and fluctuating commodities prices. The price of gold on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) has is at a two-year low. On MCX, Gold is trading at a level of Rs 49231 per 10 grams on MCX while on the commodity platform, Silver is trading at the level of Rs 54,780 per KG.

The price of 22 carat of gold is trading at Rs 45,800 per 10 grams. Meanwhile the price of 24 carat of gold was also trading lower. The price of 24 carat of gold stood at Rs 49,970. (Also Read: Petrol-Diesel Price today, September 28, 2022: Check today's petrol and diesel rates in your city)

Here are the indicative price of 22 Carat Gold Today, 28 September 2022 (except GST, TCS, and other levies)



Chennai : Rs 46,250

Mumbai : Rs 46,800

Delhi : Rs 46,950

Kolkata : Rs 46,800

Bangalore : Rs 46,860

Hyderabad : Rs 45,800

Kerala : Rs 45,800

Ahmedabad : Rs 45,850

Jaipur : Rs 45,950

Lucknow : Rs 45,950

Patna : Rs 45,830

Chandigarh : Rs 45,950

Bhubaneswar : Rs 45,800

Gold price fell by Rs 195 to Rs 49,580 per 10 gram in the national capital on Tuesday amid appreciation in the rupe, PTI report said. In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 49,775 per 10 gram. Silver also declined by Rs 195 to Rs 56,155 per kg from Rs 56,350 per kg in the previous trade. (Also Read: Amazon app quiz today, September 28, 2022: To win Rs 2500, here are the answers)

(Disclaimer: The prices are just indicative collected from various sources. You must collate the price with your jeweller before investing/purchasing.)