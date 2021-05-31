Gold Price Today, 31 May 2021: Gold rates stand at Rs 48,608 in Delhi, check prices in other metro cities

Gold prices surged by Rs 195 to Rs 48,608 per 10 gram in New Delhi after a gain in the precious metal prices.

In the previous trade, it had closed at Rs 48,413 per 10 gram.

Silver dipped marginally by Rs 15 to Rs 70,521 per kilogram from Rs 70,536 per kilogram in the previous trade.

"Spot gold prices for 24 carats in Delhi rose by Rs 195 with strong COMEX (New York-based commodities exchange) gold prices," according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.

In the international market, gold was trading with gains at USD 1,905 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 27.95 per ounce.

The 100 grams of 22-carat gold will cost about Rs 4,67,000, while 10-grams of 24-carat gold cost Rs 47,700. On Sunday, the 22-carat gold price was Rs 46,590 for 10 grams.

Meanwhile, in other cities like Kolkata, the price of 22-carat and 24-carat gold stands at Rs 48,280 and Rs 50,860 respectively. In the financial capital of India, 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 46,700 and Rs 47,700 for 24-carat gold.

Live TV

#mute