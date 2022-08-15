New Delhi: Gold and silver prices were unchanged in early trade on Monday, with 10 gram of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 52,530. In the meantime, silver is selling for Rs 59,300 per kg.

On Monday, a gram of 22-carat gold was worth Rs 48,150. Read More: Bank holiday on Independence Day? Banks to remain closed on Aug 15 in India: Check other dates here

24-carat gold was selling for Rs 52,530 per 10 gram in Mumbai and Kolkata, while 22-carat gold was selling for Rs 48,150 in both cities. On Monday in Delhi, 24-carat and 22-carat yellow metal were trading at Rs 52,690 and Rs 48,300 per 10 gm, respectively. Read More: PM Kisan BIG eKYC update! PM Kisan eKYC deadline extended till THIS date --Check details

24-carat and 22-carat gold are trading at Rs 52,610 and Rs 49,140 in Chennai, respectively.

Gold prices fell on Monday, weighed down by a rebound in the US dollar and expectations of further Federal Reserve interest rate hikes to tame high inflation. As of 0352 GMT, spot gold was down 0.4% at $1,794.78 per ounce, after rising about 1.6% the previous week. Gold futures in the United States fell 0.3% to $1,810.

Although gold is seen as a hedge against inflation, rising US interest rates have diminished the appeal of non-yielding bullion.

One kilogram of silver costs Rs 59,300 in Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata. On Monday, one kilogram of silver was trading at Rs 64,800 in Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.

The spot price of silver fell 1% to $20.61 per ounce.