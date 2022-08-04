New Delhi: Gold prices increased by Rs 350 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24 carat gold in India today stood at 47,500 as against its previous close of Rs 47,150. On the other hand, the rate of 10 grams of 22-carat gold was trading at 51,820 as against its previous close of Rs 51,440.

In the international market, Gold prices were steady on Thursday, supported by a pullback in the U.S. Treasury yields and as cautious investors awaited key U.S. non-farm payrolls report due this week that could offer more cues on the Federal Reserve`s rate-hike stance.

Spot gold held its ground at $1,767.39 per ounce, as of 0239 GMT. U.S. gold futures rose 0.4% to $1,783.90, said a Reuters report.

Here are the indicative price of 22 Carat Gold Today, 04 August 2022, in major Indian cities (except GST, TCS, and other levies):

Chennai : Rs 48,250

Mumbai : Rs 47,500

Delhi : Rs 47,650

Kolkata : Rs 47,500

Bangalore : Rs 47,550

Hyderabad : Rs 47,500

Kerala : Rs 47,500

Ahmedabad : Rs 47,550

Jaipur : Rs 47,240

Lucknow : Rs 47,650

Patna : Rs 47,530

Chandigarh : Rs 47,650

Bhubaneswar : Rs 47,500

Gold in the national capital on Wednesday declined by Rs 208 to Rs 51,974 per 10 grams. The yellow metal had closed at Rs 52,182 per 10 grams in the previous trade. Silver also fell sharply by Rs 1,060 to Rs 57,913 per kg from Rs 58,973 per kg in the previous trade.

(Disclaimer: The prices are just indicative collected from various sources. You must collate the price with your jeweller before investing/purchasing.)