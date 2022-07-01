New Delhi: The price of 22 carat of gold stood at Rs 46,650 per 10 grams as against its previous close of Rs 47,750. Meanwhile the price of 24 carat of gold was also trading lower by Rs 110. The price of 24 carat of gold stood at Rs 50,890 as against its previous close of Rs 51,100.

Gold prices edged lower on Friday, and were on track for a third straight weekly decline, as aggressive monetary policies from top central banks and an elevated US dollar kept investors away from greenback-priced bullion. Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,804.26 per ounce, as of 0258 GMT, after hitting an over six-week low of $1,801.50 in the previous session. U.S. gold futures dipped 0.1% to$1,805.00. Gold prices, coming off their worst quarter since early 2021, have lost about 1.2% this week, said a Reuters report.

Here are the indicative price of 22 Carat Gold Today, 1 July 2022 (except GST, TCS, and other levies)

Chennai : Rs 46,830

Mumbai : Rs 46,650

Delhi : Rs 46,650

Kolkata : Rs 46,650

Bangalore : Rs 46,670

Hyderabad : Rs 46,650

Kerala : Rs 46,650

Ahmedabad : Rs 46,680

Jaipur : Rs 46,800

Lucknow : Rs 46,800

Patna : Rs 47,700

Chandigarh : Rs 46,800

Bhubaneswar : Rs 46,650

Gold in the national capital on Thursday fell by Rs 323 to Rs 50,572 per 10 grams. In the previous trade, the precious metal settled at Rs 50,895 per 10 grams. Silver also tumbled by Rs 776 to Rs 59,377 per kg from Rs 60,153 per kg in the previous trade.

(Disclaimer: The prices are just indicative collected from various sources. You must collate the price with your jeweller before investing/purchasing.)