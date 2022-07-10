New Delhi: On July 10, 2022, the gold price in India remained unchanged. As of Sunday, the price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in India is Rs 50,850, while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 46,580.

Gold prices have fluctuated in major Indian metro cities over the last 24 hours. Today's gold price in Chennai is Rs 52,285 for 24 carat (10 grams) and Rs 47,927 for 22 carat (10 grams).

The gold prices in the national capital Delhi is Rs 51,110 for 24 carat (10 grams) and Rs 46,850 for 22 carat (10 grams). In Kolkata, the price of 24 carat (10 grams) gold is Rs 51,110, while 22 carat (10 grams) gold is Rs 46,850. In Mumbai, however, the price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 51,110, while the price of 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 46,850.

On Sunday, 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 51,110 in Bhubaneswar, while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 46,850. The price of 24 carat (10 grams) and 22 carat gold has stayed constant in the last 24 hours (10 grams).

Internationally, gold was on course to fall for a fourth straight week on Friday, hurt by the dollar's ascent and as bets for steep interest rate hikes gained traction after healthy U.S. jobs data.

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,741.94 per ounce by 2:49 p.m. ET (1849 GMT). Bullion has lost about 3.7% so far this week, which would be its worst since mid-May.

U.S. gold futures settled up 0.2% at $1,742.30.