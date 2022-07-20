New Delhi: Gold prices registered a marginal hike on Tuesday. The price of 22 carat of gold stood at Rs 46,300 per 10 grams as against its previous close of Rs 46,190. Meanwhile the price of 24 carat of gold was also trading lower. The price of 24 carat of gold stood at Rs 50,510 as against its previous close of Rs 50,390.

Gold inched higher on Tuesday, helped by a pullback in the dollar, as investors braced for cues on the pace of interest rate hikes from major central banks this month. Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,710.13 per ounce by 2:12 p.m. EDT (1812 GMT). US gold futures settled mostly unchanged at $1,710.70. The dollar index was down 0.7%, making bullion cheaper for overseas buyers , said a Reuters report.

Here are the indicative price of 22 Carat Gold Today, 20 July 2022 (except GST, TCS, and other levies)

Chennai : Rs 46,580

Mumbai : Rs 46,300

Delhi : Rs 46,300

Kolkata : Rs 46,300

Bangalore : Rs 46,350

Hyderabad : Rs 46,300

Kerala : Rs 46,300

Ahmedabad : Rs 46,370

Jaipur : Rs 46,500

Lucknow : Rs 46,500

Patna : Rs 46,380

Chandigarh : Rs 46,500

Bhubaneswar : Rs 46,300

Gold in the national capital on Tuesday rose by Rs 6 to Rs 50,290 per 10 grams amid firm global trends. In the previous trade, the yellow metal settled at Rs 50,284 per 10 grams. Silver, however, dipped by Rs 137 to Rs 55,539 per kg from Rs 55,676 per kg in the previous trade.

(Disclaimer: The prices are just indicative collected from various sources. You must collate the price with your jeweller before investing/purchasing.)