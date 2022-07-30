New Delhi: On July 30 (Saturday), the price of yellow metal has marginally increased. The current gold rate in India is Rs 47,200 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold and Rs 51,490 per 10 grams of 24-carat gold, according to data on goodreturns.in. Cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Lucknow, and other places have different gold prices. For 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, the price is Rs. 47,350; for 10 grams of 24-carat gold, it is Rs. 51,660. The usual rates in Mumbai, the world's financial centre, are Rs. 47,200 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold and Rs. 51,490 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold.

Going south to Chennai, the price for 10 kilos of 22 carat gold is Rs 48,050 and for 10 grams of 24 carat gold is Rs 52,420 as of right now. It costs Rs 47,250 for 10 grams of 22 carat gold and Rs 51,540 for 10 grams of 24 carat gold in Bengaluru, the Silicon Valley of India.

Prices listed on the list can differ from those in your area. The TDS, GST, and other levied taxes are not included in the data in the enumerated table. The following table lists the current gold prices for 10 grams of 22- and 24-carat gold in different Indian cities.

Gold is typically used as a hedge against inflation, but recent increases in inflation have caused gold prices to become extremely volatile.

Gold bounced to a fresh multi-week peak on Friday with its safe-haven allure getting a fillip as the dollar gave up initial gains following another jump in US inflation, with the current price range also seemingly attracting bids for bullion.

Spot gold rose 0.6% to $1,765.76 per ounce by 1:50 p.m. ET (1750 GMT). US gold futures settled 0.7% higher at $1,781.80.