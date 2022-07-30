NewsBusinessCompanies
OLA

Ola to merge with Uber? Founder Bhavish Aggarwal says 'Absolute Rubbish'

Ola and Uber held talks four years ago when Masayoshi Son's Softbank, a common investor in both companies, pushed for a merger, but the deal fell through at the time. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Shubham Singh|Last Updated: Jul 30, 2022, 08:10 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Approximately 1,000 Ola employees were fired from the company.
  • Uber sold its local food delivery service Uber Eats to restaurant directory Zomato in January 2022.

Trending Photos

Ola to merge with Uber? Founder Bhavish Aggarwal says 'Absolute Rubbish'

New Delhi: According to media reports citing sources with knowledge of the situation, la and Uber, two rival urban transportation companies, are in talks to merge. According to one of the reports, co-founder and CEO of Ola Bhavish Aggarwal recently met with senior Uber executives in San Francisco, California.

Both companies, though, have refuted the allegations. Read More: Ola could lay off 1,000 employees to ramp up EV plans

"Absolute rubbish, "Ola's Aggarwal added that the company is very successful and expanding well in a tweet on Friday. "Other companies are welcome to withdraw their operations from India. We won't ever merge." Read More: Swiggy announces permanent Work From Anywhere for majority of its employees

 

 

In a statement, Uber said, "That report is inaccurate. We are not, nor have we been, in merger talks with Ola."

Ola and Uber held talks four years ago when Masayoshi Son's Softbank, a common investor in both companies, pushed for a merger, but the deal fell through at the time. The discussions have now resumed.

Approximately 1,000 Ola staff are reportedly being let go as part of this procedure. To fill positions for its electric mobility company, it is actively hiring. The process has been ongoing in a variety of industries, including those that deal with used automobiles, mobility, hyperlocal, and fintech. According to a report, those who are expected to be laid off have been asked to voluntarily resign. Some employees' appraisals are delayed so that they submit their resignation quickly. 

Uber sold its local food delivery service Uber Eats to restaurant directory Zomato in January 2022, while Ola shut down its grocery delivery service and recently made a substantial investment in its electric vehicle endeavour, Ola Electric Mobility.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How 'Smart' is your smart watch?
DNA Video
DNA: Israel can revoke citizenship of disloyal citizens
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report of happiness from Nashik's village
DNA Video
DNA: When will IAF bid adieu to MiG-21?
DNA Video
DNA: What was the main reasons behind the crash of the MiG?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How MiG crashes are affecting the morale of Airmen?
DNA Video
DNA: Bengal SSC Scam--Are there any other leaders like Partha Chatterjee in Bengal?
DNA Video
DNA: Bengal SSC Scam--Analysis of Partha's 'Currency Empire'
DNA Video
DNA: 'Corruption free' India, just a dream?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 29, 2022