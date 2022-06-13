New Delhi: Gold prices were trading higher by Rs 10 per 10 grams on Monday. The price of 22 carat of gold stood at Rs 48,360 per 10 grams as against its previous close of Rs 48,350. Meanwhile the price of 24 carat of gold was also trading higher by Rs 100. The price of 24 carat of gold stood at Rs 52,760 as against its previous close of Rs 52,750.

Gold prices eased on Monday from a one-month high scaled earlier in the session, as red-hot U.S. inflation data lifted Treasury yields and tempered the appeal of safe-haven bullion. Spot gold was down 0.5% at $1,862.29 per ounce, as of 0205 GMT. U.S. gold futures also eased 0.5% to $1,866.80, said a Reuters report.

Here are the indicative price of 22 Carat Gold Today, 13 June 2022 (except GST, TCS, and other levies)

Chennai : Rs 48,430

Mumbai : Rs 48,360

Delhi : Rs 48,360

Kolkata : Rs 48,360

Bangalore : Rs 48,360

Hyderabad : Rs 48,360

Kerala : Rs 48,360

Ahmedabad : Rs 48,390

Jaipur : Rs 48, 510

Lucknow : Rs 48,510

Patna : Rs 48,410

Chandigarh : Rs 48,510

Bhubaneswar : Rs 48,360

Gold prices declined by Rs 58 to Rs 50,793 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday. In the previous trade, the yellow metal settled at Rs 50,851 per 10 grams. Silver also tumbled by Rs 601 to Rs 60,914 per kg from Rs 61,515 per kg in the previous trade.

(Disclaimer: The prices are just indicative collected from various sources. You must collate the price with your jeweller before investing/purchasing.)