Gold rate in India rise by Rs 560: Check prices in your city

New Delhi: On June 18, 2022, the price of gold in India jumped by Rs 560. As of Saturday, 24 carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 51,170 in India, while 22 carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 46,870. In India, the price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) was Rs 50,610 yesterday, while 22 carat gold (10 grams) was Rs 46,360.

In the recent 24 hours, gold prices have fluctuated in many Indian metro areas. Today's gold price in Chennai is Rs 52,285 for 24 carat (10 grams) and Rs 47,927 for 22 carat (10 grams).

The gold price for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,120 in Delhi, whereas 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,780. In Kolkata, 24 carat (10 grams) gold costs Rs 52,100, while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 47,750. In Mumbai, however, 24 carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 52,100, while 22 carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 47,750.

On Saturday, 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 52,120 in Bhubaneswar, while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 47,780. The price of 24 carat (10 grams) and 22 carat (10 grams) gold has risen by Rs 220 in the previous 24 hours (10 grams).