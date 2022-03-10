हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gold price today

Gold Price Today, March 10: Gold price tumbles Rs 992; right time to invest?

Gold Price Today, March 10: In the previous trade, gold finished at Rs 53,627 per 10 grams. 

Gold Price Today, March 10: Gold price tumbles Rs 992; right time to invest?

New Delhi: Gold tumbled Rs 992 to Rs 52,635 per 10 grams in the national capital on Thursday reflecting a decline in international precious prices along with rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal finished at Rs 53,627 per 10 grams.

Silver also tanked Rs 1,949 to Rs 69,458 per kg, from Rs 71,407 per kg in the previous trade.

The rupee appreciated by 20 paise to close at 76.42 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday, supported by positive domestic equities and trends in state election results.

In the international market, gold was trading lower at USD 1,983 an ounce and silver was flat at USD 25.50 an ounce.

"Gold traded weak with spot prices at COMEX trading 0.30 per cent down at USD 1,983 per ounce on Thursday.

"Gold prices witnessed selling from Wednesday on easing worries over the Russia-Ukraine conflict with signs of possible diplomatic solution," said Tapan Patel, senior analyst (commodities) of HDFC Securities. Also Read: Good news for Railway passengers: Now, apply for PAN, Aadhaar cards at stations, check details

Navneet Damani, senior vice-president (commodities research) of Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said, "Gold witnessed a sharp fall after hovering almost near-record highs in the earlier session. Prices were getting support from the escalating geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine." Also Read: Apple iPhone SE 2022 goes on pre-order tomorrow: Check specs, price, features

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Gold price todayGoldGold MCXGold pricesilver price todaySilver
Next
Story

Gold Price Today, March 9: Yellow metal retreats as stocks, crypto stabilise

Must Watch

PT5M29S

UP Election Result 2022 Live Updates: BJP workers seen celebrating on bulldozer