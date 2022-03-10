Apple iPhone SE 2022 goes on pre-order tomorrow: Check specs, price, features

New Delhi: Apple iPhone SE 2022 goes on pre-order starting tomorrow, March 11, 2022. The newly launched smartphone comes packed with 5G, and the A15 Bionic chip, the same processor powering the Apple iPhone 13 series. So, if you’re planning to buy iPhone SE 3, you can start placing orders from Friday. The first sale of the iPhone SE 2022 will begin on March 18.

iPhone SE 3 Variants

Apple iPhone SE 2022 is launched in three colour variants Midnight, Starlight, and Product Red. The smartphone is also available in three storage models - 64GB, 128GB and 256GB.

iPhone SE 3 Price

In the US, Apple iPhone SE’s 64GB variant is priced at $429 (about Rs 32,758). However, in India, iPhone SE 3 will retail at a starting price of Rs 43,900, for the 64GB variant.

How to book Apple iPhone SE 2022?

Customers planning to buy iPhone SE 2022 can place pre-orders for smartphones starting March 11. The pre-orders can be placed on the official Apple India Store website.

Apple iPhone SE Specs

Apple iPhone SE 3 comes with the same 4.7-inch, IP67 rated display that was seen in its predecessor. The smartphone continues to offer circular Touch ID, while still missing the Face ID feature.

Apple iPhone SE comes with the same 12MP rear camera and the 7MP front camera for sharp images. iPhone SE is powered by the 5G-enabled 4nm A15 Bionic chipset and runs on iOS 15.

