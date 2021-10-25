हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sovereign gold bond

Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2021-22 - Series-VII opens today: Here's your chance to buy gold at great prices for 5 days

The Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2021-22 - Series VI will be open for subscription for the period October 25 to October 29 and bonds will be issued on November 2.

Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2021-22 - Series-VII opens today: Here&#039;s your chance to buy gold at great prices for 5 days

New Delhi: The Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2021-22 - Series-VII or the seventh tranche will be open for subscription from today (Monday, October 25).

The Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2021-22 - Series VI will be open for subscription for the period October 25 to October 29 and bonds will be issued on November 2.

"Price of Bond will be fixed in Indian Rupees on the basis of simple average of closing price of gold of 999 purity, published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association Limited for the last 3 working days of the week preceding the subscription period. The issue price of the Gold Bonds will be ₹50 per gram less for those who subscribe online and pay through digital mode," RBI has said.

The tenure of the bond will be for a period of eight years with an exit option after fifth year to be exercised on the next interest payment dates. The investors will be compensated at a fixed rate of 2.50 per cent per annum payable semi-annually on the nominal value, said the ministry adding the minimum permissible investment will be 1 gram of gold.

The maximum limit of subscription shall be 4 kg for individual, 4 kg for HUF and 20 kg for trusts and similar entities per fiscal (April-March).
Know Your Customer (KYC) norms will be the same as that for the purchase of physical gold. The sovereign gold bond scheme was launched in November 2015, with an objective to reduce the demand for physical gold and shift a part of the domestic savings -- used for the purchase of gold -- into financial savings. 

What is Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme?

Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme are government securities denominated in grams of gold. They are substitutes for holding physical gold. Investors have to pay the issue price in cash and the bonds will be redeemed in cash on maturity. The Bond is issued by Reserve Bank on behalf of Government of India.

How will the Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme be sold?

The bonds will be sold through scheduled commercial banks (except Small Finance Banks and Payment Banks), Stock Holding Corporation of India Limited (SHCIL), designated post offices, and recognised stock exchanges viz., National Stock Exchange of India Limited and Bombay Stock Exchange Limited.

Who can buy Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme?

The Bonds will be restricted for sale to resident individuals, HUFs, Trusts, Universities and Charitable Institutions.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sovereign gold bondReserve Bank of IndiaRBIGold bond
Next
Story

Gold Price Today, 22 October 2021: Gold climbs above Rs 46,678 per 10 grams

Must Watch

PT5M52S

Sabse Bada Mauka: What are the 5 reasons for India's defeat in T20 WC?