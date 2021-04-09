Rahul Vaidya and girlfriend Disha Parmar got married? Check their viral wedding pics

New Delhi: Popular singer and Bigg Boss 14 fame Rahul Krishna Vaidya and girlfriend Disha Parmar's viral wedding pictures have flooded internet after they teased it online. The duo separately shared it on their respective social media accounts, sending fans into a tizzy.

Singer Rahul Vaidya, dressed as a groom in cream-coloured and golden sherwani posted a picture on Instagram and Disha too in pop pink bridal avatar dropped a similar photo:

Several fans and celeb friends were pleasantly surprised and congratulated the couple. However, looks like it is for their new project. Although nothing has been disclosed by the couple as of now, only hashtag #madhanya hints at a music video they are featuring in.

Ace celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani too dropped a picture on his Instagram handle.

For the unversed, Rahul confessed his love to Disha on the reality show Bigg Boss 14.

Disha Parmar made her debut in the 2012 daily soap Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. She has featured in several ad commercials as well. She was later seen in Woh Apna Sa TV show and received viewers love as well.

Recently, Rahul and Disha's mushy Holi pictures flooded the internet and fans showered their love for the couple.