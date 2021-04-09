हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rahul Vaidya

Rahul Vaidya and girlfriend Disha Parmar got married? Check their viral wedding pics

Singer Rahul Vaidya, dressed as a groom in cream-coloured and golden sherwani posted a picture on Instagram and Disha too in pop pink bridal avatar dropped a similar photo: 

Rahul Vaidya and girlfriend Disha Parmar got married? Check their viral wedding pics
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/Viral Bhayani

New Delhi: Popular singer and Bigg Boss 14 fame Rahul Krishna Vaidya and girlfriend Disha Parmar's viral wedding pictures have flooded internet after they teased it online. The duo separately shared it on their respective social media accounts, sending fans into a tizzy. 

Singer Rahul Vaidya, dressed as a groom in cream-coloured and golden sherwani posted a picture on Instagram and Disha too in pop pink bridal avatar dropped a similar photo: 

Several fans and celeb friends were pleasantly surprised and congratulated the couple. However, looks like it is for their new project. Although nothing has been disclosed by the couple as of now, only hashtag #madhanya hints at a music video they are featuring in.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by DP (@dishaparmar)

Ace celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani too dropped a picture on his Instagram handle.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by DP (@dishaparmar)

For the unversed, Rahul confessed his love to Disha on the reality show Bigg Boss 14.

Disha Parmar made her debut in the 2012 daily soap Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. She has featured in several ad commercials as well. She was later seen in Woh Apna Sa TV show and received viewers love as well. 

Recently, Rahul and Disha's mushy Holi pictures flooded the internet and fans showered their love for the couple.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Rahul VaidyaDisha Parmarrahul vaidya weddingdisha parmar weddingrahul vaidya girlfriendrahul vaidya wedding picsrahul vaidya marriage
Next
Story

Janhvi Kapoor raises the hotness bar in a stunning metallic monokini, sets temperature soaring in Maldives - See Pics

Must Watch

PT13M19S

Court orders archaeological survey in Gyanvapi mosque case of Varanasi