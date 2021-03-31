Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan and Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma's Bhangra video hits viral button - Watch

New Delhi: Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan's dancing skills were put to test recently and guess what? The Gabbar of the cricketing arena flaunted his superlative grooving talent and did not disappoint. Dhawan and cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal's choreographer wife Dhanashree Verma's Bhangra on peppy beats created a stir online.

The Bhangra dance video was shared by both Shikhar Dhawan and Dhanashree Verma on their respective Instagram handles. Dhanashree wrote in the caption: Bhangra in gabbar style @shikhardofficial Setting Instagram reels on fire together Like I mentioned before- Energy speaks volumes Edited by: @kishh.t Music: boliyan @lehmberhussainpuri. #shikhardhawan #dhanashreeverma #bhangra #punjabi #dance #reels

Dhawan scored 98 and 67 runs in the ODI series against England, displaying his good form on the ground.

Dhanashree Verma, on the work front, was last seen in Punjabi singer-actor Jassie Gill's superhit dance peppy track 'Oye Hoye Hoye’. It is penned by Happy Raikoti and composed by Avvysra and promises to be the perfect dance party track.

Dhanashree, who is also a Dentist by profession got married to Yuzvendra Chahal on December 22, 2020, in a private ceremony with family and close friends in attendance. The wedding took place in Gurgaon.