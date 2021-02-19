Pakistani actress Mahira Khan grooves to viral Pawri Ho Rahi Hai, video breaks the internet- Watch

New Delhi: Like several celebrities, Pakistani actress Mahira Khan could not stop herself from joining the ‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’ trend. The actress shared a fun-filled video featuring her friends and recreated the viral video.

Mahira took to Instagram and shared the video of her dancing with her friends on ‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’. Captioning the post, the 'Raees' actress wrote, “Myyyy new jam. You’re suppaaa my love. Dananeerr may your future be bright bright. Shine on! Ameen. Pajaaamaaaa pawrty featuring -Momal Sheikh, Sarah Ajmal and Seher Hafeez.”

Take a look at the hilarious video:

The internet went crazy after the video of a 19-year old Pakistani influencer Dananeer Mobeen calling party as ‘pawri’ went viral. She says in the clip, “Yeh humari car hain, aur ye hum hain, aur yaha pe humari pawri (as in party) ho rahi hai."

‘Rasode Mein Kaun Tha’ fame Yashraj Mukhate created a rap song on the video which also took the internet by storm. Dananeer became an overnight internet sensation after her video also featuring her friends went viral.

The viral video led to several celebrities joining the bandwagon and making their own versions of ‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’. Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Randeep Hooda and others gave their own twist to the viral video.