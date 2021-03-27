Rakhi Sawant goes shopping, asks paps, 'Tum Bigg Boss Ho kya' - Watch viral video

New Delhi: Expect drama queen Rakhi Sawant to bring a smile to your faces anytime and anywhere. Well, that's exactly what she did when out on shopping at a designer store. Rakhi picked up a few dresses and her antics were on point!

Controversy queen Rakhi Sawant went shopping and was papped. While posing with the dresses, Rakhi recalled her Bigg Boss 14 days and in her jovial style said, Bigg Boss main kya pehnu' to which a pap replied. But Rakhi was quick to cut in, 'Tum Bigg Boss Ho Kya?'.

After this banter, everyone started laughing. Well, this is Rakhi Sawant for you guys - Funny and unpredictable.

The video has been shared on Instagram by ace paparazzo Viral Bhayani.

Rakhi Sawant was last seen in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 14' which earned her rave reviews. On the personal front, her mother Jaya Bheda is battling cancer and was hospitalised some time back.

She even dropped a video from the hospital where her mother can be seen thanking superstar Salman Khan and his brother Sohail Khan for helping them in this hour of need.

Several celeb friends such as Kashmera Shah and Sambhavana Seth amongst others paid a visit to the hospital and wished her mom a speedy recovery.