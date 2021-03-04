हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor's bald look pics for a TVC shoot hits internet, actor poses with make-up expert for massive transformation!

The actor's massive transformation from how he actually looks to turning into an old man donning a bald patch is incredible. He can be seen posing with his hair and make-up expert. 

Ranbir Kapoor&#039;s bald look pics for a TVC shoot hits internet, actor poses with make-up expert for massive transformation!
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is not on any social media platform, officially. But the Kapoor lad has several dedicated fan pages on Twitter and Instagram, who dole out information about the star. 

One of the most active fan clubs of Ranbir Kapoor on Twitter dropped some behind-the-scenes (BTS) pictures of the star shooting for a TVC commercial. Take a look here: 

On the work front, Ranbir has some plum offers in his kitty. From the much-awaited Brahmastra with ladylove Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy to Shamshera with Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor - his fans are eager to watch him on the big screens. 

Also, Ranbir has a Luv Ranjan-backed project with Shraddha Kapoor. The title of the romantic drama has not been revealed as yet. 

 

