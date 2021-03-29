हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Prabhas

South superstar Prabhas buys a swanky new Lamborghini, his first drive video goes viral - Watch

South superstar, Baahubali Prabhas has purchased a swanky, new mean machine - Lamborghini Aventador Roadster, as per the latest reports. Videos and pictures of his brand new addition have flooded the internet and fans can't keep calm.

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: South superstar, Baahubali Prabhas has purchased a swanky, new mean machine - Lamborghini Aventador Roadster, as per the latest reports. Videos and pictures of his brand new addition have flooded the internet and fans can't keep calm.

Besides jaw-dropping pictures of Prabhas's new Lamborghini, there's a video of the Saaho actor enjoying his first drive in it on Hyderabad roads at night. Take a look:

Prabhas reportedly brought home this new mean machine on his father Surya Narayana Raju's birth anniversary. The approximate cost of this car is Rs 6 crore. 

On the work front, Prabhas will be seen in Adipurush - an ambitious project by directed Om Raut. Based on the Hindu epic Ramayana, Adipurush features Prabhas in the role of Lord Rama, Kriti Sanon as Devi Sita and Sunny Singh as Laxmana. 

Saif Ali Khan will be seen playing Ravana in Adipurush, which is a 3D experience. The ambitious mythological drama is scheduled for theatrical release along with dubbed versions in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and other languages on August 11, 2022.

He has Radhe Shyam and Salaar in his kitty besides Adipurush. 

 

