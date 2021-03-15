Zomato delivery boy files FIR against Bengaluru woman for false accusation

New Delhi: Zomato delivery executive Kamaraj, who was accused by Hitesha Chandranee of assault, lodged a formal complaint against her on Monday (March 15).

In the FIR, Kamaraj has accused Hitesha of hitting him with slippers, falsely accusing him of hitting her, assaulting, defaming him, and hurling abuses at him.

(This is a developing story)