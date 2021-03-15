हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Zomato

Zomato delivery boy files FIR against Bengaluru woman for false accusation

Zomato delivery executive Kamaraj has accused Hitesha of hitting him with slippers, falsely accusing him of hitting her, assaulting, defaming him, and hurling abuses at him.

Zomato delivery boy files FIR against Bengaluru woman for false accusation
File Photo

New Delhi: Zomato delivery executive Kamaraj, who was accused by Hitesha Chandranee of assault, lodged a formal complaint against her on Monday (March 15).

In the FIR, Kamaraj has accused Hitesha of hitting him with slippers, falsely accusing him of hitting her, assaulting, defaming him, and hurling abuses at him.

(This is a developing story)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Zomatozomato delivery executivezomato delivery guyBengaluruhitesha chandraneeKamaraj
Next
Story

Urvashi Rautela twins with Kylie Jenner, flaunts her sassy fringe dress in sensational pics!

Must Watch

PT30M23S

Taal Thok Ke (Special Edition): Does religion appear in crime?