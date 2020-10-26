हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Chennai

Chennai Customs seize over Rs 13.7 lakh from cigarette packet, innerwear of Dubai-bound passenger

On frisking, three bundles wrapped with black adhesive tape were recovered from his underwear. 

Chennai Customs seize over Rs 13.7 lakh from cigarette packet, innerwear of Dubai-bound passenger

Chennai: The Customs officials at the Chennai International Airport seized USD 18600 (over Rs 13.7 lakh) from a Dubai-bound passenger, who had concealed the bills in his innerwear and cigarette packet. 

According to Officials, the passenger, 26-year old Syed Ali, a Chennaiite, was intercepted after clearing immigration formalities at the Departure terminal. He was bound for Dubai via Air India Express Flight IX 1643. 

On frisking, three bundles wrapped with black adhesive tape were recovered from his underwear. The bundles contained USD 15600 and a cigarette packet in his handbag contained USD 3000.  

A total of USD 18600 in the denomination of USD 100 bills were recovered and seized under the Customs Act 1962 r/w FEM (Export and Import of Currency) Regulations, 2015.

Live TV

Tags:
ChennaiChennai International AirportChennai Customs
Next
Story

24K smuggled gold worth 45.4 lakhs seized at Chennai airport

  • 79,09,959Confirmed
  • 1,19,014Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4,29,90,032Confirmed
  • 11,53,625Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT42M37S

Taal Thok Ke: Why arrest for hoisting the tricolor in Kashmir?