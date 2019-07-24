close

Raman Singh

Ex-Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh admitted to Gurugram hospital after chest pain

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and BJP leader Raman Singh has been admitted to a hospital in Gurugram, Haryana after he complained of chest pain.

GURUGRAM: Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and BJP leader Raman Singh has been admitted to a hospital in Gurugram, Haryana after he complained of chest pain.

 

Zee News Live TV

 

The senior BJP leader was hospitalised late on Tuesday.  

According to initial reports, the former Chhattisgarh chief minister has been admitted to the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

He is being attended by Gastroenterology specialist Rajesh Puri and a team of doctors.

The BJP leader was in Delhi for the last two days.

On July 22, Singh had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. 

This is a developing story and will be updated soon. 

