44-Year-Old Indian CEO Quits Rs 1 Crore Salary Job Because He Got Bored

New Delhi: Ruchit Garg, a seasoned professional with six years of experience at Microsoft, took a bold step in 2011 by leaving his high-paying job to pursue his entrepreneurial dreams in India. Read on further to find out why he takes such a radical shift in his career.

Why He Takes Such Radical Shift?

At 44 years old, earning a hefty salary of approximately Rs 1 crore per annum, Garg left his position as a technical program manager at Microsoft's headquarters in Redmond.

He expressed feeling like a misfit and confessed to being bored with his job. His long-held desire to run a business fueled this decision.

Earlier Approach

Garg had previously dabbled in entrepreneurship in 2004, much before the startup boom took off. However, it was the sight of numerous startups flourishing in the US that reignited his passion for business ventures.

Founding Harvesting

In pursuit of his dreams, Garg founded Harvesting, a venture aimed at transforming the agricultural sector in India.

Drawing from his family's farming background - his grandfather owned a mango farm in Uttar Pradesh - Garg aimed to make a meaningful impact in an industry close to his heart.

Empowering Farmers

Described as the next-generation Amul, Harvesting focuses on empowering small-holder farmers by providing them with essential resources such as advisory services, seeds, and pesticides, and facilitating direct sales channels both online and offline.

The company boasts of positively impacting over 37 lakh farmers across India.

Journey

Garg's journey from a financially constrained upbringing to a successful entrepreneur showcases his resilience and determination. Raised by a single mother who worked as a clerk at the Indian Railways, Garg's exposure to entrepreneurship began during his visits to the railways' library in Lucknow. It was there that he found inspiration in books like the Harvard Business Review.

Personal And Professional Growth

Reflecting on his journey, Garg shared his excitement about a visit to Harvard University in 2018, where he was invited to speak about financial inclusion for smallholder farmers.

"And I bought a copy of Harvard Business Review at the Harvard University campus, mine own copy!" he exclaimed, underscoring the profound significance of his growth, both personally and professionally.