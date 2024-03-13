Jharkhand Government Raises DA To 50% For State Employees; Effective From THIS Date

New Delhi: Chief Minister Champai Soren-led Jharkhand government has announced a bonanza for state employees ahead of Holi. Just six days after the announcement of the central government about the DA hike, the Jharkhand government has increased the dearness allowance (DA) from 46 percent to 50 percent of their basic salary.

The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by Jharkhand CM Champai Soren. (Also Read: Good News For Central Government Employees; Union Cabinet Approves 4% DA Hike)

Jharkhand DA Hike: Effective Date

The decision taken in the cabinet meeting is said to be effective from January 1 of the ongoing year.

Cabinet Secretary Statement

Confirming the decision, Cabinet Secretary Vandana Dadel stated that both the dearness allowance and dearness relief have been elevated by four percent, now standing at 50 percent.

Approximately 1.90 lakh employees and pensioners across the state will benefit from this adjustment. Importantly, even if a pensioner has passed away, their family members will receive the dearness relief.

3-Months Arrear

The rise in dearness allowance will result in arrears for employees for the past three months.

Other Announcements

Alongside this decision, the government has also approved several other proposals during the cabinet meeting. Among the approved proposals, the government has sanctioned the recruitment of Panchayat Secretariat volunteers on a contractual basis.

These volunteers will assist at desks located in villages and will receive a monthly payment of Rs 2,500. Additionally, the cabinet has given the green light for estimating house rent allowances for government employees.

Central Government's DA Hike Announcement

For the unversed, the Union Cabinet also approved a 4 percent hike in dearness allowance for central government employees on March 7, 2024.

This hike, effective from January 1, 2024, will benefit over one crore central government employees and pensioners. Additionally, an increase in house rent allowance (HRA) has also been announced for these employees.